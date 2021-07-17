Saturday, July 17, 2021  | 6 Zilhaj, 1442
Cricket

Babar, Rizwan open up about match-winning partnership in first T20I

Duo scored 150 runs for the first wicket against England

Posted: Jul 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PCB

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Riwan have said that good communication between them was the key to their successful partnership in the first T20I against England.

The opening pair provided an excellent 150-run stand in 14.4 overs to guide the Men-in-Green to a huge 232-run total in the series opener on Friday.

While speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board following a 31-run victory, the duo revealed their batting plan was to build the partnership.

“Earlier on Rizwan was struggling a bit,” said Babar. “I tried to keep him out of pressure by hitting some boundaries. We were talking about building a good partnership keeping the run-rate in mind. That was the plan that we had at that time. The focus was to bat deep so the other batsmen can play freely.”

Rizwan, backing Babar’s statement, said that they always communicate before going for a big hit.

“Whenever we decide to go for a big hit, we always communicate and assess the situation,” he said. “This helped us in making our short selection better. A similar tactic we adapted against South Africa when we provided a 197-run stand.”

The wicketkeeper-batsman also revealed that the Pakistan captain is also good at making calls for running between the wickets. 

The second fixture of the three-match series will be played on Sunday in Leeds.

Babar Azam Cricket first T20I Mohammad Rizwan PAK v ENG
 
