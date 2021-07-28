Babar backs ‘match-winner’ Haris to perform well in Windies series

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam called Haris Rauf a ‘match-winner’ and is confident that he will perform well in the upcoming T20I series against West Indies.

The Lahore Qalandars pacer is struggling for form in 2021. He has played 10 T20I matches where he bowled 35.3 overs and conceded 330 runs at an economy of 9.30. He also claimed 12 wickets this year with best figures of two for 18.

While speaking in a virtual press conference, Babar was optimistic that Haris would be a different bowler in the upcoming series.

“Haris has performed well in the past but in cricket you get ups and downs,” he said. “We are working with him to help him understand where he is lagging.”

“He is a match-winning bowler for us and I have a lot of confidence in him and God willing, we will see a different version of him in this series,” he added.

Haris has represented Pakistan in eight ODIs and 21 T20Is, where he claimed 42 wickets.