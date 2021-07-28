Wednesday, July 28, 2021  | 17 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Babar Azam says will try new combinations against West Indies

Four-match series set to begin from July 28

Posted: Jul 28, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said that the Men-in-Green will be trying new combinations against West Indies.

The Babar Azam-led unit will face the Windies in the four-match T20I series starting from July 28 at Kensington Oval in Barbados.  

“Keeping the World Cup in mind, we will be trying different combinations and will also test our pinch-hitting,” said Babar while speaking in a virtual press conference.

“We did not get a lot of chances to try different combinations during the series against England. We will try to learn from our mistakes,” he said

We will give confidence to our players. We have also worked on our fielding. Hopefully, we will see better results, Babar said.

He also spoke about Sharjeel Khan’s inclusion in the team and the performance of the bowlers ahead of the upcoming series. 

“Sharjeel Khan plays in the top order. If he gets a chance, it will be in the top order,” he said. “The pitch in Barbados offers bounce. The pacers can perform better using this extra bounce. Keeping the spells bowled by Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah in England in mind, we hope the other bowlers will also perform in a similar fashion,” he added.

Keeping a good track record in mind, Babar was also optimistic in putting up a good show against the reigning T20 champions. “We have a good track record against West Indies. We will try to play fearless cricket,” he added.

Babar Azam Cricket PAK v WI Pakistan West Indies
 
Babar Azam, West Indies, Pakistan, PAK v WI, Cricket,
 

