Monday, July 19, 2021  | 8 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Babar Azam opens up about second T20I defeat against England

Men-in-Green suffered a 45-run defeat in the fixture

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Pakistan captain Babar Azam believes that leaking runs in the death overs cost Pakistan the second T20I against England.

The Men-in-Green suffered a thrashing 45-run defeat at Leeds on Sunday.

While speaking in a post-match presentation ceremony, he said that the side failed to carry through the momentum.

 “We gave away too many runs, perhaps 30 too many, and weren’t able to carry through the momentum we built at the top,” Babar said.  

“Happy with our spinners but the fast bowlers leaked too many runs and we’ll look to rectify that in the next game. Hope for an improved performance,” he added.

Babar went on to add that losing his wicket at the crucial stage was disappointing.

“I was disappointing I lost my wicket at a crucial time,” he said. “We back our ability to chase down a total because we’ve done it in the past.”

