Babar Azam highlights reason behind Pakistan’s defeat in England T20Is

Pakistan captain Babar Azam believes that the team was 10-15 runs short which was the primary reason for their defeat in the third T20I against England.

The home team secured a three-wicket triumph to seal the three-match series with a score of 2-1.

While talking to the journalists in a virtual press conference, Azam heaped praise on the players for producing a fighting display.

“I am proud of the way players fought during the match,” he said. “It doesn’t matter whether you win or lose but the ways players fought till the end, it gives me as a captain a lot of satisfaction. I would like to give credit to all the bowlers who bowled exceptionally well.

“To be very honest, I think we were 10-15 runs short and I think that was the difference in the end. The tour did not go as per plan and we made some mistakes but I hope that we will not repeat them in the future because the ICC T20 World Cup is not that far away.”