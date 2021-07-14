Babar Azam achieves rare milestone in third ODI

Star Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has become the quickest batsman ever to score 14 ODI centuries.

The world number one ODI batsman achieved this feat against England in the third ODI, where he notched his career-best 158. However, his valiant effort with the bat ended up in vain as Pakistan suffered a three-wicket defeat at Edgbaston.

The 26-year-old reached the landmark in 81 innings —three fewer than South Africa’s Hashim Amla.

Australia’s David Warner (98 innings), India’s Virat Kohli (103 innings) and Quinton de Kock (104 innings) are third, fourth and fifth spots on the list.

Moreover, Azam also became the second Pakistan captain to score an ODI century on English soil. Only Imran Khan had previously hit a century in England when he registered an unbeaten 102 against Sri Lanka in World Cup 1983.

This also makes Azam the first-ever Pakistan skipper to score an ODI century against England in England.