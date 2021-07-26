Azam selected in Pakistan’s T20I squad on merit: Razzaq

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes that young right-handed batsman Azam Khan was selected on ‘merit’ in Pakistan’s T20I squad.

The right-hander had a difficult time in England where he managed scores of five not out and one in two innings and was subsequently dropped for the last T20I.

While talking to SAMAA, the 41-year-old stated that Azam was selected after performances in domestic cricket.

“He [Azam Khan] is a wicketkeeper who can is famous for big-hitting,” said Razzaq. “Azam was selected on merit because he fits the position where Pakistan have struggled in the recent past with no power hitters in the lower middle-order. He has performed well in the Pakistan Super League for Quetta Gladiators and has also been a performer in domestic cricket. So his selection was not wrong but it is up to the players to prove that they belong to the highest level.”

The 22-year-old has played 43 T20s in his short career where he has managed to score 825 runs at an average of 22.29 along with the strike-rate of 152.49.