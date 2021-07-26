Monday, July 26, 2021  | 15 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Azam selected in Pakistan’s T20I squad on merit: Razzaq

All-rounder believes the 22-year-old has the potential to succeed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago

Photo: PSL

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes that young right-handed batsman Azam Khan was selected on ‘merit’ in Pakistan’s T20I squad.

The right-hander had a difficult time in England where he managed scores of five not out and one in two innings and was subsequently dropped for the last T20I.

While talking to SAMAA, the 41-year-old stated that Azam was selected after performances in domestic cricket.

“He [Azam Khan] is a wicketkeeper who can is famous for big-hitting,” said Razzaq. “Azam was selected on merit because he fits the position where Pakistan have struggled in the recent past with no power hitters in the lower middle-order. He has performed well in the Pakistan Super League for Quetta Gladiators and has also been a performer in domestic cricket. So his selection was not wrong but it is up to the players to prove that they belong to the highest level.”

The 22-year-old has played 43 T20s in his short career where he has managed to score 825 runs at an average of 22.29 along with the strike-rate of 152.49.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Abdul Razzaq Azam Khan Cricket PAK v WI Pakistan T20I West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Abdul Razzaq, Azam Khan, Cricket, PAK v WI, Pakistan T20I, West Indies
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat
Winning hearts of Pakistan fans bigger than any medal: Talha
Winning hearts of Pakistan fans bigger than any medal: Talha
Reasons behind Pakistan’s dismal performances on England tour
Reasons behind Pakistan’s dismal performances on England tour
Tokyo Olympics: Czech volleyball star tests positive for Covid-19
Tokyo Olympics: Czech volleyball star tests positive for Covid-19
China claim early golds at Tokyo Olympics
China claim early golds at Tokyo Olympics
China’s Yang Qian claims first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
China’s Yang Qian claims first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
Official: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics
Official: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for coronavirus
Naomi Osaka storms into third round of Tokyo Olympics
Naomi Osaka storms into third round of Tokyo Olympics
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.