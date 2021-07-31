Saturday, July 31, 2021  | 20 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Azam Khan to miss second, third T20Is after head injury

He suffered the injury during training session

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Photo: PSL

Young middle-order batsman Azam Khan has been ruled out of the second and third T20Is against West Indies after sustaining a head injury.

He suffered the injury during the scheduled training session, said the Pakistan Cricket Board in a statement. A neurosurgeon has recommended an observation period of 24 hours. He will then be reassessed on Monday.

The decision on his availability for the fourth and final T20I will depend on the reassessment done on the same day.

The last three T20I’s between Pakistan and West Indies will be played in Guyana.






 

 
 

 

