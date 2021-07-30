Friday, July 30, 2021  | 19 Zilhaj, 1442
Australia’s chief selector Trevor Hohns resigns: report

George Bailey is expected to take up the top job

Posted: Jul 30, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Cricket Australia’s selection chair Trevor Hohns handed in his resignation Friday, media reports said.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported Hohns would be stepping down from the role after a career selecting some of Australia’s most successful cricket teams.

The 67-year-old, a former Australian spin bowler, became a selector in 1993 and was chair of selectors for a combined 15 years across two stints as a stalwart of the selection panel.

Under his first stint, Australia won a record 16 successive Test matches and claimed the 1999 and 2003 World Cups in a golden era.

His current stint as chief selector began in 2016 when Rod Marsh quit following a string of heavy test defeats.

According to the paper, current selector and former Australian batsman George Bailey is expected to take up the top job, but Cricket Australia is yet to confirm the report.

