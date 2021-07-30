Anwar Ali still eager to represent Pakistan as all-rounder

Anwar Ali believes that he has a strong case to represent the Pakistan team as an all-rounder.

The 33-year-old hasn’t featured for the Men-in-Green since the Bangladesh series in 2016.

Talking to Cricket Pakistan, the Quetta Gladiators star said that he is fully fit and regularly playing domestic cricket, leagues from the last two seasons.

“I struggled due to injuries over the past few years but now I’m fully fit,” Anwar said. “If you look at my record in domestic white-ball cricket over the past couple of years, I don’t think you will find many players who have performed better than me as an all-rounder.”

The right-arm pacer also praised fast-bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali for their consistency.

“If you look at our bowlers, there are two players who are consistently doing well in the shape of Shaheen and Hasan,” he said. “They are playing all formats and contributing to Pakistan’s victories. Hopefully, they will continue doing that in the future.”

Anwar Ali has represented Pakistan in 22 ODIs and 15 T20Is, where he has claimed 28 wickets and scored over 400 runs.