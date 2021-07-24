Afghanistan name squad for Pakistan ODIs

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced a 21-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

The announcement was made public in a press release where the board stated that the series will be played in UAE.

“It [The series] will be played in UAE but we are yet to confirm the venue. We are discussing to host it either in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi or in Dubai,” ACB stated.

Hashmatullah Shahidi is named captain of the side for the series which is scheduled to be played in September 2021.

Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediq Atal, Rahmat Shah (Vc), Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najib Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Shahid Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmat Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Noor Ahmad Lakanwal.

Reserve players: Yousuf Zazai, Saleem Safi, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Qais Ahmad.