Tuesday, June 22, 2021  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Younis Khan quits Pakistan’s batting coach role

Decision was announced on Tuesday

Posted: Jun 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former captain Younis Khan has stepped down from the batting coach role of the Pakistan cricket team.

Younis was appointed last year in November on a two-year contract until the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

The development was announced in a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) where it stated that the decision was made after mutual agreement.

 “It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan,” said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan. “Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions. I want to thank Younis Khan for his contributions during his short stint as the Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s batting coach and hope he will remain available to assist the PCB by sharing his vast knowledge with the emerging cricketers.”

Pakistan men’s national cricket team will tour England from 25 June to 20 July for three ODIs and three T20Is from where they will travel to West Indies to face the Caribbean gianta in five T20Is and two Tests.

