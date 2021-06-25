Wahab Riaz: Multan Sultans played like champions, deserved to win

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz heaped praise on Multan Sultan for their outstanding performance in the Pakistan Super League 2021 final.

Mohammad Rizwan-led unit registered a 47-run victory against Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi Thursday.

“Sultans played like champions, they deserved to win,” the left-arm pacer said in his post-match comments.

“They played better cricket than us. They outclassed us in all departments of the game and on the day, Multan played better, they deserved it.”

Zalmi repeated the same mistakes in the final that cost them the game, according to Wahab.

He was pleased with the overall performance of the side and vowed to return better in the next season.

“I’m very proud of them, the way they played, they have shown their character was simply amazing,” he said.

“Things were not easy, especially coming here after a gap and we had a very limited time to prepare. I’m very happy with the overall performance in the tournament.”

The 35-year-old praised veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and emerging pacer Mohammad Imran for consistently performing in the T20 tournament.

“Shoaib Malik has been outstanding throughout the tournament,” he said. “Imran is a great talent. He will learn from his experience. He is too young. I think the way he came here and performed was a good sign for the future. He is a good prospect.”