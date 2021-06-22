Wahab Riaz heaps praise brilliant Haratullah Zazai

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz has heaped praise on opener Haratullah Zazai who helped the side in knocking out Karachi Kings from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The Afghanistan’s top-order batsman smashed 77 off 38 delivers while chasing a 176-run target against the defending champions in the first Eliminator.

While speaking to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the left-arm pacer praised his players for producing a much better display after suffering a narrow defeat in the last round-robin match against Islamabad United.

“He is one of the best strikers of the ball,” Wahab said. “The way he played and showed positive intent was simply amazing. When you are chasing a 170-plus target, the key is that one of the openers must carry on in the innings and at least score 50 to 70 runs. The way he [Zazai] gave us the start and continued to bat – which kept Kings under pressure – put us in a strong position.

“As a captain, I was nervous. You cannot say anything in cricket till the last ball but hats off to the boys. The way they played in the pressure situation was commendable, especially considering the way we lost against Islamabad United.”

While talking about the second Eliminator, the 35-year-old stated that the pressure will be on Shadab Khan-led unit.

“I think they [Islamabad United] will be the one under pressure,” he said during the post-match talk. “We will try to repeat to what we did today and surprise them with the best of our ability.”

Zalmi will face Islamabad United in the second Eliminator on Tuesday.