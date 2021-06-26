UAE to host ICC T20 World Cup in October: reports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup will reportedly be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this year.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the event will begin on October 17 and will be concluded on November 14.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be organised in India. However, due to a severe coronavirus outbreak that left millions infected and nearly 400,000 dead, the future of the event remained in doubt.

According to the latest report, the first phase of the event will be played across UAE and Oman whereas the second phase—the Super 12s—will be played in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was also postponed indefinitely after several players were infected.

The report also stated that the remaining matches of the IPL are also likely to be organised in the UAE and the tournament will conclude by October 15.