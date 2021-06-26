Saturday, June 26, 2021  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
UAE to host ICC T20 World Cup in October: reports

India was originally scheduled to host the mega-event

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: ICC/ Facebook

The International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup will reportedly be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this year.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the event will begin on October 17 and will be concluded on November 14.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be organised in India. However, due to a severe coronavirus outbreak that left millions infected and nearly 400,000 dead, the future of the event remained in doubt.

According to the latest report, the first phase of the event will be played across UAE and Oman whereas the second phase—the Super 12s—will be played in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was also postponed indefinitely after several players were infected.

The report also stated that the remaining matches of the IPL are also likely to be organised in the UAE and the tournament will conclude by October 15.

Five flops of Pakistan Super League 2021
PSL 2021: Islamabad United down spirited Multan Sultans
Danish stars as Karachi Kings book PSL playoffs berth
Sohail Akhtar reveals reason for Lahore Qalandars’ failure in PSL6
PSL 2021: Statistical review of first phase
Sarfaraz Ahmed highlights reason behind Quetta Gladiators’ poor campaign
PSL playoffs 2021: Multan Sultans face Islamabad United in rehearsal
Shadab Khan reveals Multan Sultans’ weakness ahead of playoffs clash
Zalmi, Kings battle to stay alive in PSL 2021
Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi to battle for PSL 2021 title
