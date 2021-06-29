UAE, Oman to host ICC T20 World Cup: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has formally announced that the T20 World Cup 2021 has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The announcement was made public by the game’s governing body via press release where it stated that the tournament will be held across four venues – Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground.

The tournament was originally set to be staged in India the BCCI will remain the hosts of the event.

The first round of the tournament, comprising the eight qualifying teams, will now be split between Oman and UAE. Four of these teams will then progress to the Super 12s round where they’ll join the eight automatic qualifiers.

“Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window,” said acting ICC CEO Geoff Allardice. “Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment.

“We will work closely with the BCCI, the Emirates Cricket Board and Oman Cricket to ensure fans can enjoy a wonderful celebration of cricket.”

Moreover, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said, “The BCCI is looking forward to hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 tournament in UAE and Oman.”