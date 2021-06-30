Wednesday, June 30, 2021  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Cricket

Sohaib Maqsood eyes playing ‘fearless’ cricket against England

Right-hander made national team comeback after more than five years

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Veteran batsman Sohaib Maqsood has revealed that he is looking to play ‘fearless’ cricket for Pakistan in the upcoming series against England.

The right-hander recently made a comeback in the national team after a gap of more than five years following impressive performances in the domestic circuit.

He also played a key role in helping Multan Sultans in achieving their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

The 34-year-old, while talking to the media in a virtual press conference on Wednesday, stated that he is ready to play on any number in the batting order.

“It is not necessary that if you play well at a certain position in domestic cricket, you will get a chance to do that in internationals as well,” said Maqsood. “Therefore, I am ready to give my best for the team wherever I will get the chance to do so. I have played in the lower middle-order for Multan Sultans in PSL 2021 as well and I know I am capable enough to produce the goods for the team.

“My aim is to play fearless cricket like the way I used to play in domestic circuit. In the past, I think there was an issue with my consistency and shot selection, but I have worked on that. However, I would want to express myself in the middle by playing my natural game without really thinking about my place in the team.”

Maqsood has represented Pakistan in 26 ODIs and 20 T20Is where he has managed to score 956 runs which included five half-centuries.

Cricket England Pakistan Sohaib Maqsood
 
