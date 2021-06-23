Wednesday, June 23, 2021  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Shadab reveals turning point during United’s defeat against Zalmi

Side suffered an eight-wicket defeat in the second Eliminator

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan believes that dropping the catch of Peshawar Zalmi opener Hazaratullah Zazai was the turning point in the second Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The two-time champions suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Wahab Riaz-led unit on Tuesday who will now face Multan Sultans in the final of the competition on Thursday.

Zazai was dropped on the fourth delivery of Hasan Ali’s second over of the innings by wicketkeeper Muhammad Akhlaq.

At that stage, the Afghanistan international was batting on just eight and faced the same number of deliveries. He went on to score 66 off 44 balls and was named the Player-of-the-Match. 

Talking to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Shadab said that his side was unable to perform in both pressure games.

“We failed to perform in the pressure games,” said Shadab. “Zazai was in good form and Akhlaq dropping him, I think, was the turning point of the game. He took the game away from us.”

Commenting on Hasan Ali’s cameo, the all-rounder said that he brought United back in the game.

“Hasan bought us back in the game but we failed to perform with the ball,” he said. “We played good cricket throughout the tournament a part of these two games. We will be back next year.”

Cricket HBL PSL 6 Islamabad United Peshawar Zalmi shadab khan
 
