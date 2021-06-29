Shadab insists Pakistan not scared to face England

Star all-rounder Shadab Khan believes that Pakistan have enough in the tank to upset England in the upcoming series.

Babar Azam-led unit will play three ODIs — which are a part of the International Cricket Council Men’s World Cup Super League — and as many T20Is on the tour.

While speaking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Shadab made his intentions clear that the Men-in-Green are not scared of facing the Eoin Morgan-led unit.

“England are the ODI world champions but we come into the series after playing some good cricket against them in the past,” he said. “English conditions are different from the UAE but PSL 6 has given us the momentum and rhythm and we would like to keep this going by playing some exciting and competitive cricket.

“The passion and love of these guys for the game is evident by the energy they put in the practice session. It is great to be reunited as a team after competing against each other in the successful PSL.”

The first fixture of the three-match ODI series will be played on July 8.