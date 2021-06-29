Tuesday, June 29, 2021  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Shadab insists Pakistan not scared to face England

Three-match ODI series will start from July 8

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Star all-rounder Shadab Khan believes that Pakistan have enough in the tank to upset England in the upcoming series.

Babar Azam-led unit will play three ODIs — which are a part of the International Cricket Council Men’s World Cup Super League — and as many T20Is on the tour.

While speaking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Shadab made his intentions clear that the Men-in-Green are not scared of facing the Eoin Morgan-led unit.

“England are the ODI world champions but we come into the series after playing some good cricket against them in the past,” he said. “English conditions are different from the UAE but PSL 6 has given us the momentum and rhythm and we would like to keep this going by playing some exciting and competitive cricket.

“The passion and love of these guys for the game is evident by the energy they put in the practice session. It is great to be reunited as a team after competing against each other in the successful PSL.”

The first fixture of the three-match ODI series will be played on July 8.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England PAK v ENG Pakistan shadab khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Shadab Khan, Pakistan, England, Cricket, PAK v ENG,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Five flops of Pakistan Super League 2021
Five flops of Pakistan Super League 2021
Four breakout stars of Pakistan Super League 2021
Four breakout stars of Pakistan Super League 2021
Stunning comeback: Multan Sultans clinch maiden Pakistan Super League title
Stunning comeback: Multan Sultans clinch maiden Pakistan Super League title
PSL6 final spot up for grab as Zalmi face United
PSL6 final spot up for grab as Zalmi face United
Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi to battle for PSL 2021 title
Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi to battle for PSL 2021 title
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.