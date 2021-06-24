Peshawar Zalmi ready to face ‘dangerous’ Multan Sultans: Wahab Riaz

Veteran left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz said that Peshawar Zalmi are ready to face ‘dangerous’ Multan Sultans in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Both teams will compete in a high-intensity affair on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

While talking to the media in a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Riaz believes that his team will have an edge because of playing in the PSL finals before.

“Whichever team will have better control over their nerves will win tomorrow [on Thursday],” he said. “Multan is a dangerous team who are in-form but we are ready for the challenge. For us, the positive is that they are playing their first final whereas we are here for the fourth time. We know what pressure is like and how to handle it. We will try to continue playing good cricket and win tomorrow.”

Talking about Zalmi’s impressive performance during the full campaign, Riaz stated that a lot of credit must be given to the team management.

“I think credit must be given to Darren Sammy [head coach] and Mohammad Akram [bowling coach],” said Zalmi’s captain. “They’ve been a great support throughout. I think the reason for our success is that we’ve played as a team from the first match onwards. Also, I think our planning helped in getting us where we are. We selected very similar kind of players who were unavailable for any reason. So it was a collective effort throughout.”