PCB announces central contracts for women cricketers

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced central contracts for the women cricketers, which will come into effect from July 1.

The announcement was made in a press release on Monday where the board stated that a total of 20 players are included in the new contract.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate all the players who have received central contracts for the 2021-22 season,” said Urooj Mumtaz, the chair of the national women’s selection committee. “The PCB has increased the list of central contracts from nine to 12 as it continues to value and reward the best performers on the circuit.

“The emerging category retains eight players after Fatima Sana, who has shown some outstanding on-field performances and promise, has been awarded category C contract. Over the next year, the PCB, in total, will contract 20 women cricketers, which is an increase of two from the 2020-21 season.”

Central contracts for women’s cricketers for 2021-22 season:

Category A: Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan.

Category B: Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Nida Dar.

Category C: Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail and Sidra Nawaz.

Emerging contracts for women’s cricketers for 2021-22 season: Ayesha Naseem, Kaynat Hafeez, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal and Syeda Aroob Shah.