HOME > Cricket

Pakistan recall Sohaib Maqsood for West Indies, England tours

Batsman replaces Haider Ali in the squad

Posted: Jun 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2021

Photo: PSL

The national selection committee has recalled in-form middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood for the tours of England and West Indies.

The Multan Sultans’ right-hander has been in fine touch in the on-going Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six where he has scored 363 runs in 11 matches at an impressive average of 40.33.

The development was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) where it stated that the decision was made by chief selector Muhammad Wasim after consultation with captain Babar Azam and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

The batsman will replace Haider Ali in the squad who was withdrawn after a bio-secure bubble breach ahead of the PSL 2021 final.

Sohaib has represented Pakistan in 26 ODIs and 20 T20Is.

He last represented the national team in a T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton in January 2016.

Pakistan team will play three ODIs, eight T20Is and two Tests on the tours.

Cricket England PAK v ENG PAK v WI Pakistan Sohaib Maqsood West Indies
 
