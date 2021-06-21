Pakistan name squads for West Indies tour

The national women’s selection committee named 26-member squads of national and ‘A’ teams that will tour of West Indies later this month.

The announcement was made in a press release where that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that teams will depart for Antigua on June 23.

“This is an historic occasion in the history of Pakistan women’s cricket as for the first time national side and the ‘A’ team are traveling together,” said Urooj Mumtaz, Women’s selection committee chairperson.

“The Caribbean tour presents a phenomenal opportunity to our core group of cricketers to showcase their performances and further cement places for the 2021-22 season, which promises to be an exciting one for women’s cricket.”

The Pakistan national women’s team will play West Indies in three T20Is and five ODIs and the ‘A’ side will take on their counterparts in three one-day matches and three T20s. All 26 players will be available for selection of 14 matches.

Squad:

Javeria Khan (captain, national team), Rameen Shamim (One-Day captain), Sidra Nawaz (T20 captain, A team), Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, and Syeda Aroob Shah.