Tuesday, June 29, 2021  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
Not in favour of changing natural batting stance: Mohammad Yousuf

The 46-year-old says he focuses on solving technical issues

Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has said that he is not in favour of changing a player’s natural batting stance or grip.

The former Pakistan captain expressed those views while speaking to SAMAA exclusively.

“I’m not in favour of changing the natural batting stance or grip of a batsman,” he said. “This is something a player is carrying since his childhood. But the thing which I ensure is that player must have a good transfer of weight while playing a shot. He should be playing close to his body, not away. I always try to work on improving player’s technique, not a stance.”

The 46-year-old also revealed how he keeps a friendly working environment at the National High-Performance Centre.

“I always try to have smooth communication with the player,” he said. “Before even I start working with any individual, I watch and record videos of his batting. I also share these with the player so we know what we are up against. This creates good communication between me and the players and brings us on the same page. It makes both of us comfortable as well.”

