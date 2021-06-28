Nida Dar ‘excited’ to create history on West Indies tour

Pakistan women’s team star all-rounder Nidar Dar will be aiming to create history in the upcoming West Indies series.

The National team is gearing up for an important first T20I at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old is a wicket away from joining the elite club of 100 T20I wickets as she has 99 scalps in 105 games.

While speaking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, she expressed excitement about joining the elite club.

“I am excited to be nearing a milestone,” said Dar. “It will be special to become the first Pakistan bowler with 100 T20I wickets. The aim, however, remains to make it special for my teammates, coaches and the whole country by winning that match.”

As of now, only four bowlers – Anisa Mohammed (120), Ellyse Perry (115), Shabnum Ismail (110) and Anya Shrubsole (102) – have crossed the 100-wicket mark at this level.

Dar further went on to express eagerness in using her experience in the upcoming matches against West Indies.

“As an all-rounder and a senior player in the team, I am looking forward to execute my responsibility of winning the matches for my side,” she said. “This series is a good opportunity for us to win here and it will certainly help us in our preparations for the three major events – World Cup qualifiers, Women’s World Cup and the Commonwealth Games.”

The national women’s team and A side are on the tour of West Indies where they will play six T20Is and eight ODIs.