Monday, June 28, 2021  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Nida Dar ‘excited’ to create history on West Indies tour

Off-spinner is one away from reaching 100 T20I wickets milestone

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan women’s team star all-rounder Nidar Dar will be aiming to create history in the upcoming West Indies series.

The National team is gearing up for an important first T20I at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old is a wicket away from joining the elite club of 100 T20I wickets as she has 99 scalps in 105 games.

While speaking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, she expressed excitement about joining the elite club.

“I am excited to be nearing a milestone,” said Dar. “It will be special to become the first Pakistan bowler with 100 T20I wickets. The aim, however, remains to make it special for my teammates, coaches and the whole country by winning that match.”

As of now, only four bowlers – Anisa Mohammed (120), Ellyse Perry (115), Shabnum Ismail (110) and Anya Shrubsole (102) – have crossed the 100-wicket mark at this level.

Dar further went on to express eagerness in using her experience in the upcoming matches against West Indies.

“As an all-rounder and a senior player in the team, I am looking forward to execute my responsibility of winning the matches for my side,” she said. “This series is a good opportunity for us to win here and it will certainly help us in our preparations for the three major events – World Cup qualifiers, Women’s World Cup and the Commonwealth Games.”

The national women’s team and A side are on the tour of West Indies where they will play six T20Is and eight ODIs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Nida Dar Pakistan Women's Cricket Team
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Islamabad vs Multan 2021 , PSL 2021 , Islamabad VS Multan , HBL Pakistan Super League 2021, PSL Live Score, today Psl 2021 Match,PSL 6, ISL Vs MUL PSl 6, IU vs MS, PSL 2021 Qualifier, Islamabad vs Multan PSL 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Five flops of Pakistan Super League 2021
Five flops of Pakistan Super League 2021
Four breakout stars of Pakistan Super League 2021
Four breakout stars of Pakistan Super League 2021
Zalmi, Kings battle to stay alive in PSL 2021
Zalmi, Kings battle to stay alive in PSL 2021
Stunning comeback: Multan Sultans clinch maiden Pakistan Super League title
Stunning comeback: Multan Sultans clinch maiden Pakistan Super League title
United face Sultans with PSL6 final spot at stake
United face Sultans with PSL6 final spot at stake
Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi to battle for PSL 2021 title
Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi to battle for PSL 2021 title
PSL6 final spot up for grab as Zalmi face United
PSL6 final spot up for grab as Zalmi face United
Azam Khan reveals objectives after Pakistan’s T20I squad inclusion
Azam Khan reveals objectives after Pakistan’s T20I squad inclusion
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.