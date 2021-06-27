New Zealand likely to tour Pakistan in 2021

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Chief Executive David White has confirmed that the Black Caps are likely to tour Pakistan before the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup.

The mega-event is set to be organised in October later this year in India or the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

White, while talking to stuff.co.nz, confirmed that NZC are currently working with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and government agencies about finalising the details of the event.

“Our intention is to tour Pakistan,” he said. “We’re working through that with [the PCB], and government agencies. All going well, ensuring that we satisfy all the security arrangements which I’m confident we will do, we will be touring Pakistan.”

Kiwis have not visited Pakistan since 2003 where they faced the Men-in-Green in five ODIs.

The Green Caps went on to secure a memorable series sweep, courtesy of brilliant batting performances from Imran Farhat and Yasir Hameed.