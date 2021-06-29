Tuesday, June 29, 2021  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Mohammad Yousuf reveals advice given to Azam Khan

The 22-year-old was named in T20I squad for upcoming tours

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: PSL

Pakistan’s legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf has revealed that he advised uncapped Azam Khan to not think about hitting a six on every delivery.

The 22-year-old was named in the Men-in-Green’s T20I squad for the tours of England and West Indies.

While talking to SAMAA exclusively, the former captain urged young cricketers to follow the example of Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith.

“I advised Azam Khan when he was here for three to four days that it is not necessary to hit six on every single delivery,” said the 46-year-old. “I never stopped him from hitting sixes but always asked him to play big shots when it is needed. I have always said that no matter how hard you hit the ball, you always end up scoring a maximum of 200 or a little more in a T20 match.

“Eight to 10 runs less from that is acceptable which can easily be achieved without taking any unnecessary risk. Babar, Kohli, Williamson and Smith are doing the same. These batsmen play in gaps, score singles and doubles, built their innings and then they try to hit boundaries. If you lose an unnecessary wicket by playing a big short, then the team will suffer.”

Azam has played 41 T20s in his career where he has managed to score 819 runs at an average of 22.75 along with the strike-rate of 153.37.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Azam Khan Cricket England Mohammad Yousuf PAK v ENG Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mohammad Yousuf, Azam Khan, Pakistan, England, PAk v Eng, Cricket
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Five flops of Pakistan Super League 2021
Five flops of Pakistan Super League 2021
Four breakout stars of Pakistan Super League 2021
Four breakout stars of Pakistan Super League 2021
Stunning comeback: Multan Sultans clinch maiden Pakistan Super League title
Stunning comeback: Multan Sultans clinch maiden Pakistan Super League title
Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi to battle for PSL 2021 title
Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi to battle for PSL 2021 title
PSL6 final spot up for grab as Zalmi face United
PSL6 final spot up for grab as Zalmi face United
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.