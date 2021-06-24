Thursday, June 24, 2021  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
Mohammad Rizwan reveals Multan Sultans plan for PSL 2021 final

Side will face Peshawar Zalmi in mouthwatering fixture on Thursday

Posted: Jun 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago

Photo: PSL

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan has stressed that his side is ready to give their best in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six final on Thursday.

Mohammad Rizwan-led unit will face Peshawar Zalmi in a high-octane fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Talking to the media ahead of the mouthwatering contest, the wicketkeeper-batsman was pumped up for the final game of the season.

“Our game plan will be simple in the final,” Rizwan said. “I am very hopeful that we would play with the same spirit as we’ve done throughout the tournament. That is all I will ask from my players. Results are in the hands of the Almighty, but we will only care about giving our absolute best.”

Commenting on the difficult start in the Karachi-leg of the tournament, the Sultans captain stated that the management was less worried about the outcome.

“I would like to stress that it has been a total team effort,” he said. “It has been a remarkable turnaround from Karachi. What we learned from the first-half of the competition was that we were losing the games narrowly. We believed in our abilities all the way and once we landed in Abu Dhabi, we came out with a great spirit as we had absolute clarity of the challenge ahead.”

Talking about captaincy, Rizwan stated that the reason behind the recent success is his ability to keep things simple.

“As a captain, I like to keep the plans simple and try and make the best use of the players in my squad,” he said. “Whether the player is a rookie or a legend, I am really happy with their response which made my job easier as well.”






 


