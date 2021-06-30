Wednesday, June 30, 2021  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Mohammad Rizwan opens up about possibility of Pakistan captaincy

Wicketkeeper-batsman recently led Multan Sultans to their maiden PSL title

Posted: Jun 30, 2021
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that he is not thinking about becoming the Pakistan captain anytime soon.

The 29-year-old led Multan Sultans to their maiden Pakistan Super League title after a win against Peshawar Zalmi in Abu Dhabi.

It was Rizwan’s second T20 tournament triumph in the last 12 months as he also led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to the National T20 Cup title in 2020.

Following those achievements, there have been calls from some of the former cricketers and pundits who urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to name the Peshawar-born as the deputy across all formats to captain Babar Azam.

However, Rizwan, while talking to the media in a virtual press conference on Tuesday, stated that he is only thinking about contributing to the team’s cause.

“I never think about captaincy role,” he said. “My job is to perform as a player and that is what I am focused on as well. Babar has been a brilliant captain and we’ve managed to win six consecutive series under him. I think he is becoming one of the best captains in the world and is making some very bold decisions as well. I believe my role is that wherever I am the vice-captain, I have to support the leader in tough circumstances.”

Rizwan has represented Pakistan in 15 Tests, 38 ODIs and 36 T20Is in his career where he has managed to score 2,435 runs, which included 15 half-centuries and four centuries.

