Wednesday, June 23, 2021  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Jonathan Wells optimistic Peshawar Zalmi’s chances in PSL 2021 final

Wahab’s men will face Multan Sultans on Thursday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PSL

Peshawar Zalmi’s top-order batsman Jonathan Wells is hopeful that the franchise will be able to lift the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 trophy on Thursday.

Wahab Riaz-led unit defeated Islamabad United by eight wickets on Tuesday in the second Eliminator to book a place in the final against Multan Sultans.

While talking to the Pakistan Cricket Board, the 32-year-old was pleased to contribute to the team’s cause in the win against United.

“I was very pleased with my performance,” the right-hander said. “Got my opportunity to play today and my role was just to settle in and make an impact to contribute for the team.”

When asked about Zalmi being the finalist for the fourth time in PSL history, he said, “This is what we are here for and in the final, we will hopefully lift the trophy. It is a very successful franchise and hopefully there is a good finish to the tournament in a couple of days.”

Commenting on his partnership with Hazaratullah Zazai, Wells said that they were planning to bat deep.

“We found pitch very tough when we were starting,” he said. “I didn’t find it easy out there. Like you said that shows the importance of the partnership. Zazai has been playing beautifully. He is a superstar so we decided to take it as deep as we could and bat as long as we could. We knew that if we built that partnership chasing the target will be easier.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
HBL PSL 6 Jonathan Wells Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Islamabad vs Multan 2021 , PSL 2021 , Islamabad VS Multan , HBL Pakistan Super League 2021, PSL Live Score, today Psl 2021 Match,PSL 6, ISL Vs MUL PSl 6, IU vs MS, PSL 2021 Qualifier, Islamabad vs Multan PSL 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dhani, Imran, Masood star as Multan Sultans thrash Lahore Qalandars
Dhani, Imran, Masood star as Multan Sultans thrash Lahore Qalandars
Kings down Qalandars in thriller to keep playoffs hopes alive
Kings down Qalandars in thriller to keep playoffs hopes alive
PSL 2021: Islamabad United down spirited Multan Sultans
PSL 2021: Islamabad United down spirited Multan Sultans
Danish stars as Karachi Kings book PSL playoffs berth
Danish stars as Karachi Kings book PSL playoffs berth
Khawaja stars as United register narrow victory over Zalmi
Khawaja stars as United register narrow victory over Zalmi
Masood stars as Sultans end Gladiators’ journey in PSL 2021
Masood stars as Sultans end Gladiators’ journey in PSL 2021
Sohail Akhtar reveals reason for Lahore Qalandars’ failure in PSL6
Sohail Akhtar reveals reason for Lahore Qalandars’ failure in PSL6
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz, Shaheen exchange friendly tweets after on-field brawl
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz, Shaheen exchange friendly tweets after on-field brawl
PSL 2021: Statistical review of first phase
PSL 2021: Statistical review of first phase
Sarfaraz Ahmed highlights reason behind Quetta Gladiators’ poor campaign
Sarfaraz Ahmed highlights reason behind Quetta Gladiators’ poor campaign
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.