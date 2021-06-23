Jonathan Wells optimistic Peshawar Zalmi’s chances in PSL 2021 final

Peshawar Zalmi’s top-order batsman Jonathan Wells is hopeful that the franchise will be able to lift the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 trophy on Thursday.

Wahab Riaz-led unit defeated Islamabad United by eight wickets on Tuesday in the second Eliminator to book a place in the final against Multan Sultans.

While talking to the Pakistan Cricket Board, the 32-year-old was pleased to contribute to the team’s cause in the win against United.

“I was very pleased with my performance,” the right-hander said. “Got my opportunity to play today and my role was just to settle in and make an impact to contribute for the team.”

When asked about Zalmi being the finalist for the fourth time in PSL history, he said, “This is what we are here for and in the final, we will hopefully lift the trophy. It is a very successful franchise and hopefully there is a good finish to the tournament in a couple of days.”

Commenting on his partnership with Hazaratullah Zazai, Wells said that they were planning to bat deep.

“We found pitch very tough when we were starting,” he said. “I didn’t find it easy out there. Like you said that shows the importance of the partnership. Zazai has been playing beautifully. He is a superstar so we decided to take it as deep as we could and bat as long as we could. We knew that if we built that partnership chasing the target will be easier.”