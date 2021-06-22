Tuesday, June 22, 2021  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Johan Botha ‘hopeful’ of United’s chances despite defeat against Sultans

Shadab’s men suffered 31-runs defeat in the Qualifier

Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: PSL

Head coach Johan Botha believes that the equation for Islamabad United remains the same despite suffering a defeat against Multan Sultans.

Shadab Khan-led unit was bowled out for 149 chasing a 181-run target on Monday in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 Qualifier.

They will now face Peshawar Zalmi in the second Eliminator on Tuesday in order to secure a spot in the final of the competition.

Talking to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the former South Africa all-rounder showed optimism about team’s chances in the upcoming fixture.

“It wasn’t the best game [against Multan Sultans] for us but the equation remains the same,” Botha said. “You win two games and win the tournament. We just need to dust ourselves off and comeback tomorrow and hopefully we play a little better then today.”

The 39-year-old further refused to blame young pacer Akif Javed who conceded 29 runs in the 19th over which changed the momentum of the teams going back to the dugout.

“We cannot blame it on one over,” said Botha. “I think with the bat, we weren’t at our best. We lost back-to-back wickets three times in the innings. Only Usman made a real contribution for us with the bat. Rest of us were not at our best and we fell only 31-run short only. So still a lot of positives for us.”

Cricket Islamabad United Johan Botha Multan Sultans
 
