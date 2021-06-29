Tuesday, June 29, 2021  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Cricket

Javeria Khan remains ‘optimistic’ about Pakistan’s chances against West Indies

Women-in-Green will face hosts in three T20Is

Posted: Jun 29, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan captain Javeria Khan is optimistic about the team’s chances in the upcoming T20I series against West Indies.

The Women-in-Green will face the Caribbean side in a three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

In a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the 33-year-old stated the team is well-prepared for the contest after going through intense training camps ahead of the tour.

“We come in this series after undergoing intense training camps in Multan and Karachi,” said Javeria. “Those camps were extremely important for all the players. Because of the lockdowns in different parts of the country, the sports activities had come to a complete halt. The camps provided a great opportunity for the cricketers to practice in a tough environment.

“West Indies are a quality opposition and they will be eager to do well at home. We, however, see this as an opportunity to do well and leave a mark. This team has got the potential to do it. Each player has worked hard to get here and come the day, I remain optimistic that they will rise to the challenge.”

The first fixture of the series will be played on June 30 which will be followed by games on July 2 and July 4 respectively.

The T20I series will be followed by three 50-over matches which will commence on July 10.

Cricket Javeria Khan Pakistan PAKW v WIW West Indies
 
