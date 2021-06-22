Tuesday, June 22, 2021  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Imad reveals reason behind Kings’ defeat against Zalmi

Defending champions were knocked out from PSL on Monday

Posted: Jun 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

Photo: PSL

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim believes that lack of experience in the bowling attack was the reason behind his team’s elimination from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The defending champions were knocked out from the cash-rich T20 league after suffering a five-wicket defeat against Peshawar Zalmi in the first Eliminator.

While speaking to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the veteran all-rounder was of the opinion that it was time to move on.

“Hard luck, unlucky but proud of the players the way they played,” Imad said. “I still think we were 15 to 20 runs short. It happens in cricket. It is what it is, take it on the chin and move on. It was a fantastic game today [Monday]. You cannot ask for a better performance. But winning or losing on the last ball is a part of the game. It happens in cricket.”

Imad went on to praise Zalmi opener Hazratullah Zazai, who single-handedly took the game away from Kings, courtesy of a brilliant 77 off just 38 balls.

“He played well in both games for Peshawar [against Kings]. Sometimes we should give credit,” he said. “We were lacking a bit of experience in the bowling line-up and it happens.”

