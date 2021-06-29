Haris Sohail’s return strengthen Pakistan’s middle-order: Shadab Khan

Star all-rounder Shadab Khan believes that the return of Haris Sohail will improve the middle-order of the Pakistan cricket team.

Babar Azam-led unit are currently touring England where they will play three ODIs and three T20Is in a series starting from July 8.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, in a recent media talk, admitted that the middle-order remains a cause of concern for the team management.

Shadab, who is also the vice-captain of the team, believes that Sohail can fill the void in the middle-order.

“If you look at our squad, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq have played extraordinary innings in South Africa at the top of the order,” he said. “Fakhar has scored two centuries in three matches, while Imam scored two half-centuries which show our opening pair is settled in this format.

“Our middle-order is strong too with Babar Azam – who needs no introduction – and Mohammad Rizwan, who is fresh from winning the PSL 6. Now Haris Sohail is back in the side having scored over 50 runs per innings in the UK.”

Talking about the team’s chances in the upcoming series, the star all-rounder believes that the pace bowling will give an edge to the visitors.

“Our bowling department is beefed up by the presence of bowlers like Shaheen [Afridi] and Hasan Ali who are match winners,” he said. “So we are very confident and hopeful of showing our full potential in the upcoming games.”