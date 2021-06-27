Facing England best for T20 World Cup preparation: Misbah

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes that facing a team like England will be the best preparation for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup.

The Men-in-Green will face Eoin Morgan-led unit in three ODIs and three T20Is, which will begin from July 8.

While talking in a virtual press conference, Misbah stated that an opposition like England would help the team in preparing for the mega-event.

“England are one the best white-ball cricket teams in the world,” he said. “Therefore, I believe competing against them in their own conditions will give us a great chance to prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. I don’t think there is any other better way to prepare for such an event.”

Talking about the team composition, the 47-year-old admitted that the team’s middle-order batting remains a major concern.

“I admit that the middle and late middle-order remains a concern,” said Misbah. “To address that, we have the likes of Sohaib Maqsood and Azam Khan in the squad because we believe that they can do a fairly good job for us in those positions.”