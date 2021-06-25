Andy Flower reveals Multan Sultans’ motivation behind winning PSL tittle

Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower has said that his side’s faith in themselves was the key in winning the Pakistan Super League 2021 title.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side started off shakily in the Karachi-leg of the tournament.

However, they turned the table in the Abu Dhabi leg and finished second on the points table after the round-robin matches, eventually beating Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs in the final.

“I think the best thing about winning this trophy is that we came back from nowhere,” Flower said after the match.

“We lost four out of five in Karachi and I think most people had written us off. Importantly, I don’t think anyone in the dressing room had written themselves off,” he said.

“So to comeback from there and inch our way to get back on the table to reach the top-two positions was really important to go through to the final.”

He praised runners-up Peshawar Zalmi, saying that they have done a great job.

“I would like to say something about Zalmi, that they are very well led…by Wahab Riaz. They have rich history in reaching playoffs and finals,” he said.

“I obviously feel for them today, they were out there with a smile on their face at the end of the game. They have done a great job with a team.”