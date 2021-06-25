Andy Flower in awe of ‘brilliant’ Sohaib Maqsood

Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower believes that middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood returned to his best after switching to number three position in the batting order.

The right-hander was in fine touch in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League season six where he has scored 428 runs in 11 matches at an impressive average of 40.33.

“Sohaib Maqsood, when he got his spot at number three, he was obviously very brilliant and forced his way back into the national team,” said the former Zimbabwe batsman while speaking to Pakistan Cricket Board after the PSL final.

“It is a great effort in his part and I am very happy for him. He was sensational, he came through in pressure situations in the tournament, which was wonderful to watch. I hope he goes on to the national team and does something similar,” he added.

He went on to praise Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan and opener Shan Masood for helping the side with their performances.

“I could go through a lot of individuals, but Rizwan was sensational with the bat in Karachi,” he said.

“Really proud of the captain and also Shan Masood, who reacted like a true champion and the way, he carried himself after losing the captaincy at the end of PSL last year.”