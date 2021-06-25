Friday, June 25, 2021  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Andy Flower in awe of ‘brilliant’ Sohaib Maqsood

Right-hander was named in Pakistan squad for England, Windies tours

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago

Photo: PSL

Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower believes that middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood returned to his best after switching to number three position in the batting order.

The right-hander was in fine touch in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League season six where he has scored 428 runs in 11 matches at an impressive average of 40.33.

“Sohaib Maqsood, when he got his spot at number three, he was obviously very brilliant and forced his way back into the national team,” said the former Zimbabwe batsman while speaking to Pakistan Cricket Board after the PSL final.

“It is a great effort in his part and I am very happy for him. He was sensational, he came through in pressure situations in the tournament, which was wonderful to watch. I hope he goes on to the national team and does something similar,” he added.

He went on to praise Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan and opener Shan Masood for helping the side with their performances.

“I could go through a lot of individuals, but Rizwan was sensational with the bat in Karachi,” he said.

“Really proud of the captain and also Shan Masood, who reacted like a true champion and the way, he carried himself after losing the captaincy at the end of PSL last year.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Andy Flower HBL PSL 6 MS v PZ PSL PSL Final Cricket PZ v MS Sohaib Maqsood
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Islamabad vs Multan 2021 , PSL 2021 , Islamabad VS Multan , HBL Pakistan Super League 2021, PSL Live Score, today Psl 2021 Match,PSL 6, ISL Vs MUL PSl 6, IU vs MS, PSL 2021 Qualifier, Islamabad vs Multan PSL 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dhani, Imran, Masood star as Multan Sultans thrash Lahore Qalandars
Dhani, Imran, Masood star as Multan Sultans thrash Lahore Qalandars
PSL 2021: Islamabad United down spirited Multan Sultans
PSL 2021: Islamabad United down spirited Multan Sultans
Danish stars as Karachi Kings book PSL playoffs berth
Danish stars as Karachi Kings book PSL playoffs berth
Sohail Akhtar reveals reason for Lahore Qalandars’ failure in PSL6
Sohail Akhtar reveals reason for Lahore Qalandars’ failure in PSL6
PSL 2021: Statistical review of first phase
PSL 2021: Statistical review of first phase
Sarfaraz Ahmed highlights reason behind Quetta Gladiators’ poor campaign
Sarfaraz Ahmed highlights reason behind Quetta Gladiators’ poor campaign
PSL playoffs 2021: Multan Sultans face Islamabad United in rehearsal
PSL playoffs 2021: Multan Sultans face Islamabad United in rehearsal
Shadab Khan reveals Multan Sultans’ weakness ahead of playoffs clash
Shadab Khan reveals Multan Sultans’ weakness ahead of playoffs clash
Zalmi, Kings battle to stay alive in PSL 2021
Zalmi, Kings battle to stay alive in PSL 2021
Lahore Qalandar face Multan Sultans in must-win encounter
Lahore Qalandar face Multan Sultans in must-win encounter
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.