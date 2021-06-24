Thursday, June 24, 2021  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Ahead of PSL6 final: Wahab Riaz backs ‘match-winner’ Haider Ali

Youngster has not featured in lineup in last three matches

Posted: Jun 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PSL

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz has backed young batsman Haider Ali to continue producing match-winning performances.

The right-hander has had a tough time during the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he has only managed to score 166 runs in nine innings at an average of 20.

Haider’s form worsened during the Abu Dhabi-leg where he only managed to score 37 runs in four innings and was subsequently dropped from the playing XI in the last three matches.

While talking to the media in a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Riaz showed full trust in the abilities of Haider, who according to him is ‘a match-winner’.

“Let me just once again reiterate that Haider Ali is a match-winner,” he said. “He is just out of form and we don’t want to put him under any undue pressure which is why he has not featured in the last three matches. I know when a player is out of form, he is going through a lot of emotions and we are just trying to support him in this difficult phase.

“However, I firmly believe that whenever he will play for Zalmi, he has all the ability in the world to produce a match-winning performance for us. He is definitely in our plans for the final as well.”

Haider has played 49 T20s in his career where he has managed to score 1,017 runs at an average of 23.65, which included six half-centuries.

Cricket Haider Ali PSL6 final PZ v MS wahab riaz
 
