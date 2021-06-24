Thursday, June 24, 2021  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Ahead of PSL6 final: Peshawar Zalmi suffer major blow

Two players suspended after breaching bio-secure bubble

Photo: PSL

Peshawar Zalmi duo of Haider Ali and Umaid Asif have been suspended from Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six final after breaching the bio-secure bubble.

Wahab Riaz-led unit will face Multan Sultans at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi later on Thursday.

The development was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release where it was stated that both players have admitted the charges of violating the tournament’s Health and Safety Protocols by meeting people from outside their designated bio-secure bubble and also failing to maintain the prescribed social distancing.

The statement further added that the incident took place on Wednesday and the decision was made early Thursday morning by the tournament Covid-19 Management panel comprising Barrister Salman Naseer and Babar Hamid. The two cricketers were found not to have interacted with any other squad members at any time after the incident and have been placed in room isolation.

RELATED STORIES

