After PSL6 heroics: Wahab Riaz optimistic of securing Pakistan spot

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz has expressed optimism of representing Pakistan once again.

The left-arm pacer is having an outstanding Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 where he is the second-leading wicket-taker in the competition with 18 scalps to his name, just two behind leader Multan Sultans’ Shahnawaz Dhani.

While talking to the media in a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Riaz admitted that he wanted to prove a point that he is still good enough to represent the national team.

“I wanted to prove a point that I am still capable of representing Pakistan,” he said. “I have worked hard and showed my form with the recent performances as well. As a player, there is nothing more precious for me than representing Pakistan. As far as my selection is concerned, that is not in my hand. I have worked hard and it has paid dividend which is why I am really happy with my performances.”

Riaz has last represented Pakistan in December 2020 in a T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton where he gave away 19 runs in just one over.