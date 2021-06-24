Thursday, June 24, 2021  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

After PSL6 heroics: Wahab Riaz optimistic of securing Pakistan spot

Left-armer has 18 wickets to his name for Peshawar Zalmi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz has expressed optimism of representing Pakistan once again.

The left-arm pacer is having an outstanding Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 where he is the second-leading wicket-taker in the competition with 18 scalps to his name, just two behind leader Multan Sultans’ Shahnawaz Dhani.

While talking to the media in a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Riaz admitted that he wanted to prove a point that he is still good enough to represent the national team.

“I wanted to prove a point that I am still capable of representing Pakistan,” he said. “I have worked hard and showed my form with the recent performances as well. As a player, there is nothing more precious for me than representing Pakistan. As far as my selection is concerned, that is not in my hand. I have worked hard and it has paid dividend which is why I am really happy with my performances.”

Riaz has last represented Pakistan in December 2020 in a T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton where he gave away 19 runs in just one over.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan team T20 World Cup wahab riaz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Islamabad vs Multan 2021 , PSL 2021 , Islamabad VS Multan , HBL Pakistan Super League 2021, PSL Live Score, today Psl 2021 Match,PSL 6, ISL Vs MUL PSl 6, IU vs MS, PSL 2021 Qualifier, Islamabad vs Multan PSL 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dhani, Imran, Masood star as Multan Sultans thrash Lahore Qalandars
Dhani, Imran, Masood star as Multan Sultans thrash Lahore Qalandars
Kings down Qalandars in thriller to keep playoffs hopes alive
Kings down Qalandars in thriller to keep playoffs hopes alive
PSL 2021: Islamabad United down spirited Multan Sultans
PSL 2021: Islamabad United down spirited Multan Sultans
Danish stars as Karachi Kings book PSL playoffs berth
Danish stars as Karachi Kings book PSL playoffs berth
Khawaja stars as United register narrow victory over Zalmi
Khawaja stars as United register narrow victory over Zalmi
Sohail Akhtar reveals reason for Lahore Qalandars’ failure in PSL6
Sohail Akhtar reveals reason for Lahore Qalandars’ failure in PSL6
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz, Shaheen exchange friendly tweets after on-field brawl
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz, Shaheen exchange friendly tweets after on-field brawl
PSL 2021: Statistical review of first phase
PSL 2021: Statistical review of first phase
Sarfaraz Ahmed highlights reason behind Quetta Gladiators’ poor campaign
Sarfaraz Ahmed highlights reason behind Quetta Gladiators’ poor campaign
PSL playoffs 2021: Multan Sultans face Islamabad United in rehearsal
PSL playoffs 2021: Multan Sultans face Islamabad United in rehearsal
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.