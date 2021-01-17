Sunday, January 17, 2021  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Amir hints at coming out of retirement from international cricket

Says he is ready to play under different management

Posted: Jan 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has announced that he is ready to make himself available for the national team selection if there is a new management in place.

The left-armer, in a shocking interview last month, announced that he is bidding farewell to international cricket after disagreement with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

The Karachi Kings pacer, while talking to Samaa in an exclusive interview, now hinted that he is considering coming out of retirement if Misbah and m Waqar are removed from their respective roles.

“I will approach the board myself and tell them that I am available if there is a new management in place,” he said. “I don’t think that the issues with current management will be resolved now because mindset doesn’t change in a day."

Amir last represented Pakistan in a T20 match against England whereas he was dropped from the squad for the home series against Zimbabwe and later from the New Zealand tour.
 
