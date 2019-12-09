Monday, December 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Nasir Jamshed pleads guilty to conspiracy to bribe Pakistani cricketers

2 hours ago
In this file photo, former Pakistani batsman Nasir Jamshed leaves the ground after he was dismissd during the second One Day International cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Abu Dhabi cricket stadium on Aug. 31, 2012. (AFP)

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to bribe fellow cricketers as part of a Twenty20 spot-fixing coup.

Jamshed, 33, had originally denied being involved in a plan focused on the Pakistan Super League but changed his plea during a court hearing in Manchester, northwest England, on Monday.

Two other men, Yousef Anwar, 36, and Mohammed Ijaz, 34, admitted last week to offering financial advantages to PSL players with the intention of inducing them to perform improperly by failing to play competitively in good faith.

All three will be sentenced on a date to be fixed in February.

Prosecutors told the court an undercover police officer had unearthed evidence by pretending to be a member of a corrupt betting syndicate.

The policeman’s efforts then led to the discovery of an attempted fix in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) late in 2016 and an actual fix in the PSL in February 2017.

In both cases, an opening batsman in the Twenty20 tournaments had agreed to not score runs from the first two balls of an over in return for payment.

Jamshed was said to be the target of bribery in Bangladesh before turning perpetrator as a go-between urging other players to spot-fix in a PSL match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai on February 9.

Spot-fixing involves rigging a specific aspect of a game on which bookmakers have offered odds, unlike match-fixing, where the whole result is fixed.

Jamshed has played Test, one-day and Twenty20 international cricket for Pakistan.

 
