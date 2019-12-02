Ali Zaidi lashes out at Misbah, Waqar for dropping Sarfaraz

Federal Minister Ali Zaidi lashed out at Pakistan’s head coach Misbahul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis for dropping former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed from the side’s Australia tour.

In a series of tweet, the minister said he chose to stay quiet earlier because the team for Australia tour had already been announced. He claimed that Sarfaraz was dropped from the team because Misbah and Waqar didn’t like him.

I opted to stay quiet earlier as the team had already been selected & was on its way to Australia. But in all honesty, what the heck was PCB thinking dropping @SarfarazA_54 from the team? He single handedly lead us to be the number 1 team in T-20 plus won us the champions trophy — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) December 2, 2019

Pakistan have been whitewashed in Australia once again, losing both games by more than innings.

“He [Sarfaraz] beat the Indian twice in an ICC event and has been the most successful captain for Pakistan in recent years,” Zaidi said further in his tweets.

Sarfaraz made Pakistan number 1 in T20 rankings and won the Champions Trophy, the minister noted.

