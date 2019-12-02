Monday, December 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Cricket

Ali Zaidi lashes out at Misbah, Waqar for dropping Sarfaraz

6 mins ago
Ali Zaidi lashes out at Misbah, Waqar for dropping Sarfaraz

Photo: AFP

Federal Minister Ali Zaidi lashed out at Pakistan’s head coach Misbahul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis for dropping former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed from the side’s Australia tour.

In a series of tweet, the minister said he chose to stay quiet earlier because the team for Australia tour had already been announced. He claimed that Sarfaraz was dropped from the team because Misbah and Waqar didn’t like him.

Pakistan have been whitewashed in Australia once again, losing both games by more than innings.

“He [Sarfaraz] beat the Indian twice in an ICC event and has been the most successful captain for Pakistan in recent years,” Zaidi said further in his tweets.

Sarfaraz made Pakistan number 1 in T20 rankings and won the Champions Trophy, the minister noted.

