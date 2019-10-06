Sunday, October 6, 2019  | 6 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

I ended Gautam Gambhir’s career: Mohammad Irfan

44 mins ago
 
Says the Indian batsman was afraid of him



Pakistani pacer Mohammad Irfan said that he had ended former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir’s career during the Pakistan-India cricket series in 2012.

“I think his career ended because of me,” Irfan told SAMAA TV. “He didn't return to the team after that.”

Irfan got Gambhir out twice in the three-match ODI series, which the Men in Green won by 2-1.

“Gautam Gambhir was afraid of me,” Irfan claimed.

The 37-year-old said that Indian batsmen were unable to see his ball during the 2012 series in India. He added that Kohli thought he was a slower bowler.

Commenting on his relationship with former head coach Mickey Arthur, the lanky pacer said that the South African didn’t like him.

The fast-bowler said that he went to see Arthur twice when he was the coach but he wasn’t fairly treated.

Irfan, who has taken 83 wickets in 60 ODIs, played his last ODI for Pakistan in September 2016 against England. His last T20I appearance for Pakistan was back in the 2016-edition of World T20 in India.
 
TOPICS:
Gautam Gambhir India Mohammad Irfan
 
HOME  
 
Gautam Gambhir, Pakistan, India, Mohammad Irfan, Cricket, Kashmir, Sports
 
