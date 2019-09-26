Sarfaraz requests cricket boards to send their teams to Pakistan

Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed thanked the Sri Lankan cricket board on Thursday for sending its team to Pakistan.

“I request all the cricket boards to send their teams here,” Sarfaraz said in a press conference in Karachi. “Pakistan cricket is important for world cricket.”

Sri Lankan cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday for a bilateral ODI and T20I series.

They will play three ODI matches in Karachi. They will then travel to Lahore to play the same number of T20I matches.

Praising Babar Azam, the Pakistani skipper said that he is working very hard and would become one of the best players in the world in a few years.

“Pakistan team has improved a lot in the past 2 and a half year,” he said, adding that he will try to rectify his mistakes as a captain.

When asked whether he would play up the order in the upcoming matches, Sarfaraz said that the team’s coach Misbah-ul-Haq has told him to bat at his own number.

“He gave me confidence,” Ahmed said. “I won’t disappoint him.”