Three-time gold medalist Qambrani in dire straits

Boxer pleads for help

Posted: Dec 29, 2021
Posted: Dec 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Former Pakistan Boxer Abdul Rashid Qambrani, who won three Gold Medals for Pakistan in the South Asian Games, is in dire straits due to lack of support from the authorities.

The Lahore-born broke his arm in an accident but is unable

to get proper treatment due to poor financial situation.

“I request the Pakistan government to help me financially

along with proper medical treatment,” said Qambrani while speaking on Samaa

TV’s show Game Set Match.

“I played and won medals for Pakistan, not India. Despite

serving my country, I got nothing in return,” he added.

It must be noted that Qambrani also participated in Atlanta

1996 Olympics in the Light-Flyweight (≤48 kilograms) category.

boxing Rashid Qambrani
 
