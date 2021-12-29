Three-time gold medalist Qambrani in dire straits

Boxer pleads for help
Former Pakistan Boxer Abdul Rashid Qambrani, who won three Gold Medals for Pakistan in the South Asian Games, is in dire straits due to lack of support from the authorities.
The Lahore-born broke his arm in an accident but is unableto get proper treatment due to poor financial situation.
“I request the Pakistan government to help me financiallyalong with proper medical treatment,” said Qambrani while speaking on SamaaTV’s show Game Set Match.
“I played and won medals for Pakistan, not India. Despiteserving my country, I got nothing in return,” he added.
It must be noted that Qambrani also participated in Atlanta1996 Olympics in the Light-Flyweight (≤48 kilograms) category.