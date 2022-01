Shahzad, Ahmed and Zeeshan impressed one and all

Pakistan took part in the U19 Asia Cup recently where youngsters Muhammad Shehzad, Ahmed Khan and Zeeshan Zameer impressed one and all with their performance.

The Boys in Green won all three matches in the group stage but were knocked out of the event in the semi-finals by Sri Lanka.

After the conclusion of the Asia Cup, Pakistan team has left for West Indies in order to participate in the U19 World Cup.