The HBL Pakistan Super League is set to start today (Thursday) with defending champions Multan Sultans taking on Karachi Kings.

Two of the biggest stars of world cricket, Babar Azam, who won the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award, and Mohammad Rizwan, who was named ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, will lead Kings and Sultans respectively.

Sohail Khan gives us a detail preview of the game as shares some key figures ahead of the crunch game.