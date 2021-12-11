World Weightlifting Championship: Talha Talib wins Pakistan’s first-ever medal

Star Pakistan weightlifter Talha Talib has won the country’s first-ever medal at the World Weightlifting Championship.

The 22-year-old bagged a Bronze at the snatch event in the 67kg category in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

He wasn’t at his best and looked to be struggling due to niggles. The weightlifter lifted 143kg in his first attempt in the snatch event in the 67kg competition.

His following attempts of lifting 146kg and 147kg were unsuccessful, but the lift of 143kg in the first attempt was enough for him to secure a medal for Pakistan.

Last year, Talha won the Bronze medal in the same category at the Asian Championship.