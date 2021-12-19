Wasim Akram showers praise on Babar Azam

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram has lauded Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam for his prolific performances, in the recent past.

Akram believes that Azam will be one of the finest players of the 21st century, while comparing the right-hander with Pakistan’s batting legends.

“You see if you talk about Pakistan batting, you start with Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Saleem Malik, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousaf and now it’s Babar Azam. The 21st century belongs to Babar Azam, he’s the man and he’s still got plenty in him,” said Akram while speaking to Sport360.

The former Pakistan captain also praised Azam’s work ethic and considers him part of the fabulous four, batters, in world cricket.

“He [Babar Azam] came through the proper ranks. I have worked with him in Karachi Kings as well for the last three years. I love his work ethic, he is focused and he’s never satisfied with his performance and that’s a sign of a good leader. I knew at the time, with this boy, with his work ethic, with his talent, he will definitely perform and be consistent,” he said.

“And now he’s the part of Fab four. [Virat] Kohli, [David] Warner, [Joe] Root and Babar is now getting high on top. Kohli is up there with Babar,” he added.

Azam has scored 2461 runs in Test cricket, at an average of 43.17, since making his debut against West Indies in 2016. He has also accumulated 3985 runs in ODIs and 2620 in T20Is, so far.

The Lahore-born is also the number one batter in ODI cricket, at the moment.